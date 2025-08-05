Twitter
WORLD

This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China, hard to intercept, its speed is...

RS-28 Sarmat is a super-heavy, liquid-fueled missile developed to replace the Soviet-era SS-18 Satan. The ICMB has a range of 18,000 km approximately and can outmatch US, China, NATO. Its speed and strike precision is a big concern for nuclear powers.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 10:14 PM IST

This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China, hard to intercept, its speed is...
RS-28 Sarmat ICBM.

TRENDING NOW

As the United States threatens India over oil trade with Russia, tensions have risen more between the two countries. Amid the current situation, Russia’s one of the deadliest weapons, the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), has become notable. Called as 'Satan 2’ by NATO, the missile is a key weapon in Russia’s nuclear arsenal and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deterrence strategy. With US being its biggest rival and China, being one of the countries with most powerful nuclear weapons, Russia has one more weapon to outperform US and Chinese missile systems in both range and payload capacity.

The weapon is strategic for Russia at a time when US has deployed two nuclear submarines near Russian waters, triggering the former to strengthen its military combat capabilities. The Russian government has claimed Sarmat to be dominating Western defence systems which are obsolete in front of the Russian missile.

How powerful is RS-28 Sarmat ICBM?

The RS-28 Sarmat is a super-heavy, liquid-fueled missile developed to replace the Soviet-era SS-18 Satan (R-36M). It is developed by Russia’s Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau. The project started in the early 2000s, with its first successful test conducted on April 20, 2022. The ICMB has a range of 18,000 km approximately. This is a massive range for a missile and makes it possible to attack almost anywhere in the world, even across North and South Poles. With 208 tonnes of weight, the RS-28 is 35 metres long, and has the capacity to carry 10 to 15 nuclear warheads using a MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle) system. Other types of missiles possibly carry Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles and can change course mid-flight to evade defences.

The West has become cautious as it will be possibly harder for traditional radar and satellite-based early warning systems to intercept and detect such a missile which has an estimated speed at over Mach 20, making it one of the top hypersonic missiles.

It can potentially beat the American LGM-30G Minuteman III (with a range of around 13,000 km) and China’s DF-41 (range: 12,000–15,000 km), especially in terms of both distance and payload. 

