THIS 'rare' 6-minutes long Solar Eclipse will make world go into complete darkness on..., will it be visible in India?

On August 2, 2027, a 6-minute rare total eclipse is set to sweep across different parts of the world. The world will go into complete darkness and the sun will vanish for about 6 minutes and 23 seconds, something that has never happened before. It is nicknamed as 'Great North African Eclipse,' and 'Eclipse of the century.' As per scientist, the next 'such' event will only be witnessed after year 2114. The last long eclipse had happened in the year 1991.

Will India witness this rare eclipse?

The eclipse will start over the Atlantic Ocean at sunrise and will move towards eastward across three continents, and will pass through 10 countries. Many parts of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East and millions of people will witness complete darkness. The countries set to experience this rare event are Southern Spain (including cities like Cádiz and Tarifa), Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Somalia, The eclipse will finally fade away over the Indian Ocean, near the Chagos Archipelago. India will not be able to witness this once-in-a-century rare eclipse.

Why will it be '6 minutes' long?

The timing of this eclipse will be 'unusually' long. It is because of the perfect cosmic alignment of two things. First, Earth will be at aphelion, that is the farthest point of the Sun, making the Sun look slightly small. Next is that the moon will be at perigee, which is the closest point to earth, making it look bigger than usual. Moreover, eclipse path will cross close to the equator. This unusual alignment will make the total darkness last longer.

Which country will witness rare eclipse for how many minutes?

Luxor, Egypt – 6 minutes 20 seconds.

Sfax, Tunisia – 5 minutes 41 seconds.

Oran, Algeria – 5 minutes 6 seconds.

Martil Beach, Morocco – 4 minutes 52 seconds.

Cadiz, Spain – 2 minutes 47 seconds.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 5 minutes 54 seconds.

Upcoming major solar eclipse

Stagazers and eclipse chaser, the nect two big solar eclipses are scheduled for August 12, 2026, visible from Greenland, Iceland, and Spain (2 minutes 18 seconds) and July 22, 2028, visible from Australia and New Zealand (5 minutes 10 seconds).