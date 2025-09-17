Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

This Pakistani richest business group is linked with Army, valued at Rs...; check details

Pakistan's Fauji Foundation is the country's largest business groupn which has topped a recent list of top businesses in the country. It heavily invests in banking, agriculture, manufacturing, and more.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 07:40 PM IST

Pakistan's army runs Fauji Foundation, its richest business group
While Pakistan do not have many big companies, its biggest business group is not owned by any family or an individual but is linked to its army. According to a recent Wealth Perception Index 2025 by the Economic Policy and Business Development Think Tank (EPBD), which has named 40 top business groups in the country, what ranks at the top is the military run business group, and the list also includes major dollar-billionaire conglomerates.

Pakistan’s Army has been running the country’s biggest business group, Fauji Foundation. The report said, “As of 2025, foreign estimates place the military’s business footprint at tens of billions of dollars annually, a staggering sum for a country grappling with persistent poverty and economic crisis.” The Fauji Foundation is at the top of the list with USD 5.9 billion (Rs 5,17,86,07,00,000), and the other nine companies associated with the military are worth USD 1 billion each.

The Pakistan army not only controls weapons but also dominates various other industries. Explaining the unbound power of the country’s defence, the report revealed, “Entities such as the Fauji Foundation, Army Welfare Trust, and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) command assets in banking, agriculture, manufacturing, real estate, education, and retail. These organisations benefit from tax exemptions, privileged access to state land, and regulatory protections that insulate them from normal market competition.”

Due to this enormous wealth, the retired and active army officials can dominate the resources, making them more powerful than the businesses run by civilians.

How does the Army use the revenue?

Though Pakistan takes massive loans from the IMF, its defence forces invest massively on war weapons and equipment like tanks, fighter jets and others.

How is Pakistan’s economy in 2025

According to the government’s economic survey, Pakistan's economy expanded 2.7% in the fiscal year ending June 2025 after its growth of 2.5% in the same period last year. The government’s expectation was 3.6% GDP growth, but it lowered it to 2.7% in May. According to the IMF, real GDP will grow by 2.6% in FY25 and and an expectation of the economy to grow 3.6% in FY26. The National Accounts Committee (NAC) estimated a GDP growth of 2.6% for the fiscal year 2024-25.  

