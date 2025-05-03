This lesser-known history adds an unexpected layer to the current tensions, reminding both nations of a deeply shared past, even as they face an uncertain future.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. With both countries on edge, talks of a possible full-scale war are growing louder. In the middle of this tense situation, a surprising historical link has come to light — one that connects the Pakistan Army’s powerful headquarters in Rawalpindi to an Indian Rajput king.

Rawalpindi is home to the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ), a place many believe holds the true power in the country. Interestingly, this location has a deep-rooted Indian connection that dates back over 1,200 years.

A video by Pakistani author Sajjad Azhar, now viral on X (formerly Twitter), claims that the land where the GHQ stands today once had a military post built by Hindu Rajput kings of India. Specifically, it is believed to have been built in the 8th century by Raja Bappa Rawal — the Rajput King of Mewar, a region in present-day Rajasthan.

According to historians, Bappa Rawal was a fierce warrior who defeated the Umayyad Caliphate's commander, Muhammad ibn al-Qasim, in 712 AD. After his victory, he set up military posts every 100 miles to protect the region from future invasions. One of those posts is said to have been in Rawalpindi.

The city’s name, "Rawalpindi," is also linked to Bappa Rawal. He is believed to have driven out invaders from Arabia and Iran, strengthening his rule and securing his territory. Though the original military post has changed over time, its strategic importance remained. Neither the Mughals nor the British removed it — a testament to its value.

After the partition in 1947, this historical post was taken over by the Pakistani military. Today, it stands as the Pakistan Army’s GHQ — a symbol of power and strategy.

This lesser-known history adds an unexpected layer to the current tensions, reminding both nations of a deeply shared past, even as they face an uncertain future.