This neighbouring country of India unveils train faster than a plane, in just 7 seconds it can reach speed of..., name is...

China has once again surprised the world with its technological innovation. Known for keeping a tight grip on information about its internal affairs, China rarely reveals much about its developments in military, industry, or infrastructure. But when it does, it often leaves the world stunned.

The latest example is China’s newly tested high-speed maglev train—a train that floats above the ground and runs at a speed of 620 kilometers per hour, reaching that mark in just seven seconds. This new train has now broken the record for the world’s fastest train.

The technology behind it is called maglev, short for magnetic levitation. This type of train uses powerful magnets to lift itself slightly above the track, removing contact between wheels and rails. As a result, there is no friction and the train can travel at much higher speeds than traditional trains. What’s more, it does so silently, with very low noise levels.

Maglev trains are also known for offering a smooth and comfortable ride. Since they don’t rely on wheels, the journey is vibration-free and energy-efficient. The Chinese maglev train's top speed of 620 km/h (385 mph) is close to the cruising speed of a domestic aircraft, which usually flies between 800 and 965 km/h.

To achieve such a high speed, Chinese engineers used a vacuum tunnel—a sealed tube with almost no air. In this environment, the train faces little to no wind resistance, making it easier to accelerate quickly and maintain high speed. Without air pressure slowing it down, the train shot up to 620 km/h in just seven seconds.

Currently, the fastest maglev trains in the world run at speeds between 430 and 600 km/h. China’s new train is faster and quieter and uses less energy. It could soon change the future of long-distance travel, offering faster, quieter, and more eco-friendly transportation.