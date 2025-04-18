The mine has its airport and port. It also includes residential complexes, schools, and hospitals for its employees.

Gold has long been a symbol of wealth and prosperity, playing a central role in the economies of many nations. Among Muslim-majority countries, several are blessed with abundant natural resources, including gold. But have you ever wondered which Muslim nation is home to the largest gold reserves?

Indonesia, with the world’s largest Muslim population, is home to the Grasberg mine in its Papua province. This remarkable site is the richest and largest gold mine in the world, producing about 48 tonnes of gold each year. Not only does it lead in gold production, but it is also one of the largest copper mines globally, thanks to the high-quality ore extracted there.

According to The Mirror, the Grasberg mine is worth an astonishing $40 billion (around Rs 3,415,490 crore). Beyond its gold production, the mine’s importance extends to its copper output, making it a crucial part of the global mining industry.

The scale of the Grasberg operation is extraordinary, employing around 20,000 workers. The mine is a self-sufficient hub, complete with its port, airport, hospitals, schools, and housing for employees. Previously known for its massive open-pit mining, operations have now moved underground due to surface deposits running low.

Grasberg is located near Puncak Jaya, the highest peak in Indonesia’s Papua province, nestled in the remote Sudirman mountain range. Geologists believe this region formed through tectonic activity, which brought rich mineral deposits closer to the surface.

Despite Grasberg’s significance, Indonesia does not rank among the top gold-producing countries. Meanwhile, China remains the world’s largest producer, projected to mine 380 metric tonnes of gold in 2024. This makes Grasberg a unique and vital player in the industry, even though it doesn’t place Indonesia on the global production leaderboards.