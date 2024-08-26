This mystery woman, touted to be 'Mossad agent', linked to Telegram CEO's arrest? Know details here

Juli Vavilova, a crypto coach linked to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, is speculated to have played a role in his recent arrest in France.

Telegram which is a popular messaging app with around 900 million active users got into headlines after the arresrt of its CEO. Pavel Durov who is the CEO of Telegram was arrested by French police on Saturday evening, August 24, at Le Bourget airport. Known as "Russia's Mark Zuckerberg," the billionaire founder faces several charges, including allegations of spreading criminal activity on Telegram. However, Durov wasn’t alone during the arrest. Reports indicate that a mysterious woman, believed to be his girlfriend, was also taken into custody with him. This woman has been identified as Juli Vavilova, and many now speculate that she could be linked to Durov's arrest.

Juli Vavilova is a 24-year-old crypto coach and streamer based in Dubai. She is active on Instagram, where she has over 20,000 followers and describes herself as a gamer with interests in gaming, cryptocurrency, languages, and mindset. Vavilova is also multilingual, fluent in English, Russian, Spanish, and Arabic.

Vavilova and Durov have been seen together in several locations, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan, according to her Instagram posts. Their relationship appears to be close, as they were traveling together when they arrived in Paris on a private jet just before their arrest. Although the exact nature of their relationship is not fully clear, their frequent appearances together suggest a deeper connection.

Theories surrounding Vavilova’s involvement in Durov's arrest have been circulating online. Some speculate that she may have been under surveillance or investigation, which led authorities to Durov. Others believe she may have unintentionally drawn attention to herself and Durov, or perhaps she was even a willing participant in the events leading to his arrest. There are even wild theories that Vavilova could be a "honeytrap" or a Mossad agent, although there is no concrete evidence to support these claims.

Adding to the mystery, news agency AFP reported that Vavilova’s loved ones have been unable to contact her since the arrest, leaving her involvement and whereabouts uncertain.

In summary, while the details of Juli Vavilova’s role in Pavel Durov's arrest remain unclear, her connection to the incident has sparked significant speculation. Whether she played a direct part in the events leading to the arrest or was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, her association with Durov has undoubtedly drawn attention.

