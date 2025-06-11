Indian mangoes are in high demand globally due to their superior quality. The nation shipped 32,104.09 metric tons globally in 2023-24, valued at $60.14 million, as per APEDA data.

India is home to around 1,000 mango varieties, but only a few are commercially cultivated. While most varieties have specific eco-geographical requirements for bearing the ‘King of fruits’, Northern and Eastern Indian varieties typically bear fruit later than those in Southern and Western India. Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal, are among the states producing mango, with Uttar Pradesh leading in production (25.76% share) and productivity in 2023-24, according to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Well, Indian mangoes are in high demand globally due to their superior quality. And the Indian government’s continued focus on agricultural exports has played a vital role in their growth.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority has promoted mango exports through international trade fairs, branding campaigns and quality assurance programmes, making India a prominent exporter of fresh mangoes. The nation shipped 32,104.09 metric tons globally in 2023-24, valued at $60.14 million, as per APEDA data. India's mango exports reached 41 countries in 2024, and surprisingly, the United Arab Emirates, a Muslim-majority country, emerged as the top importer.

Reportedly, The United Arab Emirates bought 15,336 metric tonnes of mangoes last year. The people of UAE just love a wide variety of Indian mangoes. It surpasses other major importers including US, UK, and Qatar, among others. The long-standing ties with India and cultural significance especially seasonal demand during Ramadan have impacted exports in UAE. After this Muslim nation, the United Kingdom stands as the second largest importer of mangoes, reportedly purchasing approximately 4706 metric tons every year. Nepal, the United States, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Canada, and Bhutan precede Bahrain, which is the smallest exporter of Indian mangoes.

Meanwhile, India's mango exports have strengthened the fort in the global market with improved packaging, cold chain infrastructure, and farmer training programs. In addition, the fruit's freshness and adherence to global safety standards have enhanced India's reputation. Among popular mango varieties, Dussehri, Alphonso, and Kesar are highly regarded for their unique taste, aroma, and sweetness, with Dussehri mangoes being particularly popular in northern India for their sweetness. The Indian mangoes are mainly grown in tropical and subtropical regions from sea level to an altitude of 1,500 m, with best temperatures ranging around 27℃.



(Disclaimer: The figures mentioned in the article is taken from other media reports)