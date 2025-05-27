The new rules will allow the sale of wine, beer, and cider. However, stronger drinks like spirits with more than 20% alcohol content will remain banned.

Saudi Arabia is all set to lift its 73-year-old ban on alcohol sales and consumption by 2026. The move is part of the country’s wider Vision 2030 plan to modernise its economy and attract tourists, especially as it prepares to host major international events like Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034. This policy shift marks a major step for the Kingdom, which has long been known for its strict Islamic laws. The ban on alcohol dates back to 1952, though alcohol was frowned upon since the country’s founding in 1932.

According to media reports, alcohol will only be available at select locations — including around 600 licensed venues such as five-star hotels, luxury resorts, and compounds built for foreign visitors. These places include high-profile areas like Neom, Sindalah Island, and the Red Sea Project.

The new rules will allow the sale of wine, beer, and cider. However, stronger drinks like spirits with more than 20% alcohol content will remain banned. Alcohol will not be allowed in homes, regular shops, or public areas, and personal production of alcohol will still be illegal.

The government plans to tightly control alcohol sales. Only trained staff at licensed venues will be allowed to serve drinks. All transactions and procedures will follow strict guidelines.

This change is seen as a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to transform Saudi Arabia into a more open and modern society. The Crown Prince has already introduced reforms like allowing women to drive, attend public events, and go to cinemas — ending decades of restrictions.

The new alcohol policy is also aimed at helping Saudi Arabia compete with neighboring countries like the UAE and Bahrain, where alcohol is already available in certain tourist spots. Officials believe this step will attract more tourists, boost the economy, create jobs, and bring in foreign investment.