The attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, has led to increased hostility between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Monday, offering to help ease tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The attack, which killed 26 people, has led to increased hostility between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Araghchi said Iran, which has strong ties with both countries, is ready to mediate. “We seek de-escalation between India and Pakistan,” he said. “I will hold close consultations with friends in Pakistan and meet the President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister.”

Araghchi is expected to return to Tehran after his meetings in Islamabad and will visit India later this week (May 7-8). His visit to New Delhi was scheduled weeks ago as part of the India-Iran joint commission meeting, which was postponed due to the April 22 attack.

Although Iran has offered to help, India has consistently rejected third-party mediation in its disputes with Pakistan. Despite this, Iran hopes its good relations with both sides can help reduce tensions.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry welcomed Araghchi’s visit, calling it a sign of the “strong relationship between Pakistan and the brotherly nation of Iran.” However, it did not directly mention the India-Pakistan conflict in its statement.

In the days before his visit, Araghchi spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also reached out to both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He condemned the terror attack and offered condolences, while also discussing the growing tensions.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also contacted Pakistan and expressed willingness to help resolve the standoff. “Ready to contribute to a political settlement… should both Islamabad and New Delhi be interested,” a Russian statement said.