A new list of banned and restricted items has been issued, and it includes common medications and other everyday items.

Passengers flying to Dubai will now have to follow stricter rules when it comes to what they can carry in their baggage. A new list of banned and restricted items has been issued, and it includes common medications and other everyday items. This move could impact many travellers, especially those carrying essential medicines.

What’s new?

Earlier, passengers could easily carry essential medicines and personal items in their hand baggage. However, new rules specifically targeting flights to Dubai now restrict many items, including several commonly used medicines. Only approved medicines are allowed, and even then, passengers may need special permission or documents, according to Times of India report.

Items not allowed in cabin or checked baggage

A wide range of items is now banned from being carried in either hand luggage or checked-in bags. These include:

1. Drugs and Narcotics:

Cocaine, heroin, and opium

Dizziness medicines and poppy seeds

2. Food and Wildlife Products:

Betel nuts and some herbs

Ivory and rhino horn products

Three-layer fishing nets

3. Books and Artifacts:

Oil paintings, photos, and certain books

Religious statues and stone sculptures

4. Other Items:

Counterfeit money

Self-made or home-cooked food

Items allowed with permission or fee

Some restricted items can still be carried if the passenger obtains prior approval or pays a fee. These include:

Fertilizers and plants

Medical equipment and certain drugs

Personal care items like cosmetics (in limited quantity)

Wireless devices

Alcohol, e-cigarettes, and electronic hookahs

Medicines under strict ban

Several prescription and non-prescription drugs are completely banned. You cannot carry these on your Dubai-bound flight under any circumstances:

Betamethadol

Fentanyl

Methadone

Oxycodone

Codeine

Cannabis

Alpha-methylfentanyl

Poppy Straw Concentrate

Trimeperidine

Cathinone

Codoxime

Amphetamine

Plan Ahead

Before travelling to Dubai, double-check your baggage to ensure none of the banned items are included. If you're unsure about any medication or item, check the official Dubai customs website or consult your airline.