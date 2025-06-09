Authorities argue that walking dogs in public poses risks to public health, safety, and social order.

Iran has expanded its controversial ban on walking dogs in public to more than 20 cities across the country, local media reported. This decision has sparked fresh debate over personal freedoms, religious beliefs, and cultural values. According to Tehran-based Faraz News, cities affected by the ban include Kermanshah, Ilam, Hamadan, Kerman, Boroujerd, Robat Karim, Lavasanat, and Golestan. The restriction was first introduced in the capital, Tehran, in 2019, and has now been extended further.

Authorities argue that walking dogs in public poses risks to public health, safety, and social order. However, they have not provided specific details to support these claims. In some cities, dog owners caught violating the ban have faced legal action and even arrest, reports say.

A recent article in the state-run Iran newspaper quoted Abbas Najafi, the prosecutor of Hamadan, saying, “Dog walking is a threat to public health, peace and comfort.” Similarly, Khalkhal’s public prosecutor, Mozaffar Rezaei, warned that anyone caught walking dogs in parks, on streets, or carrying them in vehicles would face consequences. This ban officially took effect on June 6.

Though no national law has been passed, local police and officials are using existing legal frameworks to enforce the ban. Articles in Iran’s Penal Code and Constitution, such as Article 638 (public morality), Article 688 (public health threats), and Article 40 (harm to others), are being cited as the legal basis.

Critics claim the ban reflects efforts to push back against Western cultural influence and enforce strict interpretations of Islamic values. In Shia Islam, which is the official religion of Iran, dogs are often viewed as unclean animals. Some religious leaders believe contact with dog saliva is impure, which may be influencing the government's stance.

The reformist newspaper Etemad quoted an official in Ilam warning that violators would face legal action, though no further details were provided.

As enforcement increases, the move has drawn criticism from many Iranians who see pet ownership and dog walking as personal freedoms. However, the authorities appear firm in their decision, emphasizing public health and order over individual choice.