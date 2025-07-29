This Muslim country expands Golden Visa eligibility for 7 new professions, not Saudi, Qatar, Turkey, it is..., check how to apply

The eligible categories include professionals and executives in science, finance, healthcare, education, and trade sectors, entrepreneurs who own innovation-based or technical businesses, students and graduates with top academic records from globally ranked institutions, content creators.

The UAE Golden Visa is a 10-year residency visa that allows holders to live, work, and study in the UAE without a local sponsor. This visa is a blessing for Indians who want to work and settle in the UAE. The best part is that you don't have to renew your visa frequently, and you can stay outside the UAE for more than six months without your visa expiring.

Eligibility criteria

The UAE Golden Visa is given to students, investors, doctors, nurses, teachers, volunteers, and others who contribute to specific fields. The eligible categories include professionals and executives in science, finance, healthcare, education, and trade sectors, entrepreneurs who own innovation-based or technical businesses, students and graduates with top academic records from globally ranked institutions, content creators and influencers including YouTubers, podcasters, and esports professionals, healthcare workers and educators especially those with over 15 years of experience, and digital talent and start-up leaders demonstrating innovation or value to UAE society.

New categories eligible for Golden Visa in 2024 and 2025

The UAE has introduced new categories eligible for the Golden Visa in 2024 and 2025. Teachers in private schools in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah who have made outstanding contributions to education have been given the Golden Visa. This was announced on World Teachers' Day in Dubai.

Dubai has also announced that nurses with more than 15 years of service will be given the Golden Visa on International Nurses Day. Abu Dhabi's 'Golden Quay' initiative has started giving the Golden Visa to owners of yachts larger than 40 meters and people working in the marine sector. Dubai introduced the Golden Visa for game developers, content creators, and professional players in 2024, with the applicant's age being more than 25 years and having expertise in gaming.

In Dubai, imams, muftis, muezzins, and religious researchers with 20 years of service were given the Golden Visa in April 2024. In 2025, Dubai started giving the Golden Visa to social media influencers, podcasters, digital creators, and artists through Creators HQ.

Benefits of the UAE Golden Visa

The UAE Golden Visa offers numerous benefits. It provides lifetime residency rights, allows holders to sponsor their family and domestic staff, gives freedom to start any business or professional activity, and permits staying outside the UAE for more than six months without visa expiration.

Application process

The application process for the UAE Golden Visa is straightforward. You can get pre-approved in India without visiting the UAE, submit your application through One Vasco Centres or Rayad Group offices, and undergo background checks.

Blue visa

The UAE has also introduced a Blue Visa, a 10-year residency visa given to those who make outstanding contributions to environmental protection. This includes members of global organizations, researchers, award winners, and environmental activists.