Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is one of the most important festivals in Islam. The festival honours the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was ready to sacrifice his son to obey God’s command. However, in Morocco, a major controversy has broken out over a new decision by the country’s ruler, King Mohammed VI. The King has announced a ban on the sacrifice of goats this year, citing “economic and health reasons.” This royal order has led to nationwide protests and anger among the public.

Authorities across Morocco have begun raiding homes in different cities, searching for goats. Videos of security forces taking goats away from people’s homes have gone viral on social media. These scenes have caused outrage, with many calling the government’s actions an insult to their religious beliefs.

Many Moroccans say the King’s decision is disrespectful to Islamic traditions. Some critics claim that the government is using this move to distract people from rising inflation and other economic problems. Religious leaders and scholars in Morocco have also spoken out, saying the ban is a violation of religious rights.

Despite the backlash, King Mohammed VI has stated that he will personally offer a sacrifice on behalf of the entire country. But this has not calmed public anger. People feel their right to perform the ritual sacrifice — a key part of Eid al-Adha — is being taken away.

Eid al-Adha carries deep spiritual meaning for Muslims around the world. It reminds them of Prophet Ibrahim’s strong faith and willingness to obey God. For many, the sacrifice of an animal is not just a tradition but a way to connect with this important religious story.