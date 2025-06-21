With India out of the picture, Pakistan's traders are racing to find new buyers and reduce losses from the trade ban.

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India decided to end trade ties with Pakistan. As a result, Pakistani exporters of Himalayan Pink Salt are facing major challenges and are now looking for new markets to sell their products. According to reports, India was one of the biggest buyers of Himalayan Pink Salt from Pakistan. With the trade ban now in effect, many Pakistani salt traders are struggling. They are trying to expand exports to countries like the United States, China, and Vietnam.

In 2024, Pakistan exported 3,50,000 tonnes of pink salt worth around $120 million. Pakistan is the world’s largest producer and exporter of this salt, which comes mainly from the Khewra Salt Mine. This mine also has 30 salt processing units.

Mansoor Ahmed, Senior Director at Pakistani export company Gani International, said, “India has been our largest buyer. The ban means we are no longer sending any salt there.”

According to a PTI report, Shahzad Javed, CEO of Ittefaq Companies, said that salt exports to China increased in the first quarter of 2025. In March alone, Pakistan exported around 136.4 million kg of salt to China, worth about $1.83 million.

Javed added that Pakistan is now trying to increase exports to new markets like the USA, Vietnam, Malaysia, Australia, Turkey, Netherlands, Italy, UK, Germany, Brazil, UAE, Japan, Singapore, Chile, South Africa, and Russia.

With India out of the picture, Pakistan's salt traders are racing to find new buyers and reduce losses from the trade ban.