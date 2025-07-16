THIS missile can attack America without refueling…, can carry up to 40 tons of weapon, it is developed by..., it's name is...

The need for such a bomber arises from the evolving nature of modern warfare, which now extends beyond traditional frontlines to include cyber, space, and long-range air strikes.

A significant shift is underway in India's defense policy, as the nation moves beyond regional dominance and self-reliance in defense technology to intercontinental power projection. This change is symbolised by the proposed development of an ultra-long-range strategic bomber for the Indian Air Force, capable of striking targets over 12,000 kilometers away. This bomber would enable India to target any city in the United States without interruption, marking a substantial escalation in the country's military capabilities.

Why this type of bomber is required?

The need for such a bomber arises from the evolving nature of modern warfare, which now extends beyond traditional frontlines to include cyber, space, and long-range air strikes. China has made rapid progress with its H-20 strategic bomber, while the United States has long utilized its B-2 Spirit and B-21 Raider bombers to project power globally. India's nuclear triad is already capable through missiles and submarines, but a strategic airborne platform would add a new dimension to the country's deterrence capabilities.

Inspiration from Russia's TU-160 'Blackjack'

The Russian TU-160 'Blackjack' is the world's fastest and heaviest supersonic strategic bomber, with a range of 12,300 kilometers and a payload capacity of 40 tons. Indian defense analysts and DRDO engineers are reportedly studying this bomber as a regional model, aiming to adapt its design, technology, and range to suit India's geostrategic objectives. The proposed Indian bomber may feature variable geometry wings, similar to the TU-160, which would enhance fuel efficiency and speed.

The American B-21 Raider, currently in development, has an estimated range of approximately 9,300 kilometers. In contrast, India's proposed bomber is expected to have an even longer range, enabling it to operate directly in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Africa. This bomber would be equipped with stealth design, radar avoidance capabilities, and automated navigation systems, making it a world-class asset. Additionally, it is planned to be armed with the BrahMos-NG supersonic cruise missile.

BrahMos-NG: A game-changer in the skies

One of the most significant features of this bomber will be its ability to carry a substantial payload of weapons. Current plans suggest that it could be equipped with up to four BrahMos-NG units, each capable of delivering a devastating blow to enemy airbases, radar installations, command centers, or nuclear sites within minutes. Furthermore, the bomber may also be equipped with short-range ballistic weapons like the Agni-1P, laser-guided bombs, and anti-radiation missiles.

Who is developing this missile?

This ambitious project is expected to involve collaboration between DRDO, HAL, and ADA, as well as potential technology transfer from foreign defense companies. Russia and France are reportedly among the top contenders for such partnerships. The bomber will require specialized turbofan engines, which India might develop based on the GE-414 engine or the Russian NK-32 engine.

A new era in Indian defense capabilities

The development of this ultra-long-range strategic bomber would mark a significant milestone in India's defense capabilities, providing the country with a powerful tool for deterrence and power projection. With its advanced technology and formidable weaponry, this bomber would be a key component of India's future defense strategy