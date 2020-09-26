This man thought he found a piece of glass, it turned out to be diamond

A day turned out to be highly lucky for a bank manager in America after he picked up something he thought was a piece of glass.

What Kevin Kinard of Maumelle found was the second-largest diamond in the 48-year history of Crater of Diamonds State Park, as per a news release from Arkansas State Parks.

Informing about the discovery, Kinard said he and his friends hauled sifting equipment to the state park in Murfreesboro.

“I only wet sifted for about ten minutes before I started walking up and down the plowed rows,” he said. “Anything that looked like a crystal, I picked it up and put it in my bag.”

Noting that he has been visiting Crater of Diamonds regularly since he was a kid, Kinard said that he has never stumbled upon a diamond until Sep 7.

Kinard was searching in the 37.5-acre diamond search area and picked up a dimple shaped and marble-sized crystal. “It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching,” Kinard said.

After Kinard and his comrades stopped by the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where the workers identify visitor findings and register diamonds, they were informed that it was indeed a diamond.

“I almost didn’t have them check my finds, because I didn’t think I had found anything,” Kinard said. “My friend had hers checked, though, so I went ahead and had them check mine, too," he added.

Upon assessment, a park worker informed Kinard he had discovered a diamond.

“I honestly teared up when they told me,” Kinard said.

The conditions at the park are said to have been ideal for Kinard to spot the gem. “Park staff plowed the search area on August 20, just a few days before Tropical Storm Laura dropped more than two inches of rain in the park,” he said. “The sun was out when Mr. Kinard visited, and he walked just the right path to notice the sunlight reflecting off his diamond," said Assistant Superintendent Dru Edmonds.