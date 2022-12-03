This man sued his employer who paid him Rs 1 crore to 'DO NOTHING' at work, read to know why

Despite being paid a large sum of £105,000 per year or nearly Rs 1 crore, an employee in Dublin has astonishingly sued his employer because he is "bored" at work. Dermot Alastair Mills, the finance manager at Irish Rail, claims that since he made a secured discovery nine years ago, his responsibilities have been significantly reduced. The majority of his shift, he says, is now spent "reading the paper, eating sandwiches, and taking walks."

On December 1st, Mr. Mills testified in a hearing regarding his dispute under the Protected Disclosures Act 2014, claiming that he had been punished for calling out against Irish Rail and that this punishment had left him with very little work.

In addition, Irish Rail stated during the hearing that it did not punish Mr. Mills despite not indicating that he made a protected disclosure. They claimed that only because Mr. Mills was unsuccessful in obtaining a more senior position during a 2018 recruitment process do they have the authority to decide the scope of any alleged penalties.

John Keenan, a former Irish Rail HR director and expert in labour relations, claimed that despite the purported decrease in Mr. Mills' duties, his client was still being punished at work. The employee testified that from about 2000 until the financial crisis in 2006 and 2007, he was in charge of overall budget totaling about £216,000.

After receiving a promotion in 2010, he continued to complain that he had been "bullied" before going on sick leave in 2013, according to the Irish Independent. But after reaching an understanding with the business that he would retain his position and compensation, he consented to go back to work.

Despite this arrangement, Mr. Mills claims that his duties have been "chopped down to nothing" after controlling a debt portfolio valued at £6.9 million when he first started that is now only worth £35,000. In his words: "Debtors had some problems, and I observed some things. I made an effort to raise concerns everywhere." But Mr. Mills claims that he lost authority to handle the debts after making a protected disclosure to the Transport Minister in December.

After publishing the internal report, he claimed that he had been "stopped" from accepting responsibility for the fixed assets. He claims that he is currently feeling "isolated" at his workplace.

And he now spends about two days a week working from home before spending the other three days at the office. "If I go to the office, I go in at 10am," Mr. Mills said. I purchase a sandwich and two newspapers, the Times and the Independent. I turn on my computer, enter my cubicle, and check my emails.