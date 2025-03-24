As many as 33 towns on the brink of extinction are being considered for the project, which is set to receive final approval in the coming weeks.

Trentino, an autonomous province in northern Italy, has introduced an enticing initiative to combat depopulation in its villages: a one-time grant of €100,000 (approximately Rs 92 lakh) to move to its stunning Alpine region. Of this amount, €80,000 (Rs 74 lakh) is allocated for home renovations, while €20,000 (Rs 18.5 lakh) is designated for purchasing the property.

While the offer sounds ideal on the surface, it comes with certain conditions.

The initiative is exclusively available to Italian citizens or Italians residing abroad. Additionally, participants must commit to either living in the area or renting the property for a full ten years. According to a CNN report, failure to meet these requirements will result in the repayment of the grant.

The proposal, which is set to be finalized in the coming weeks, aims to target up to 33 villages at risk of extinction.

“The goal is to revitalize local communities and promote territorial cohesion,” said Maurizio Fugatti, president of Trento.

This is not the first time an Italian municipality has launched such initiatives to attract new residents. Just last week, the town of Penne in the central Italian region of Abruzzo announced that it was selling abandoned homes for as little as €1 (just over Rs 1).

“There are potentially over 40 empty buildings in town looking for new owners, all located in the historic center, which has been in decline as families emigrated decades ago,” said Penne’s mayor, Gilberto Petrucci.