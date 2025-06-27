In India, people typically work five to six days a week. But imagine getting three week offs and working for four days a week! Sounds like a distant dream?

In India, people typically work five to six days a week. But imagine getting three week offs and working for four days a week! Sounds like a distant dream? Well, an overseas city, where countless of Indians reside, is planning to implement four-working-day system.

Here, we're talking about Dubai, a city based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Amid the scorching heat, the Dubai administration has announced four-working-day system for public sector employees, keeping in view work-life-balance. According to New York Post, the decision will be in effect only for the summer season for now. Notably, employees can now enjoy three holidays within a single week.

As per the report by the outlet, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) aims to provide the employees with a better work-life-balance and flexibility. Well, the new system will remain in effect from July 1 to September 12. Under the new system, the public sector employees will be put under two different flexible work schedules -- the first group of employees will work from Monday to Thursday for eight hours and avail weekly offs respectively on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The second group, however, will work from Monday to Thursday for seven hours as well as on Friday for 4.5 hours. Accordingly, they will avail a half weekly off on Friday and two offs on Saturday and Sunday.

A pilot plan

Pertinent to note that the Dubai administration, last year, implemented a pilot plan to study the benefits and drawbacks of the same. It was discovered that the employees were content and happy. Moreover, a rise in productivity was also recorded. DGHR Director General Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed has said that the four-working-day system aims to demonstrate the government's changing stance on employees' well-being and the country's productivity.