This Islamic nation issues BIG statement on Israel's Gaza move, urges Muslim nations to unite, says 'forced Palestinians...'

This Islamic nation has condemned Israel's 'take over' Gaza move calling it as 'Israel's genocidal' action and has urged Muslim nations to unite. What does Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has appealed to the international powers?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 07:56 AM IST

This Islamic nation issues BIG statement on Israel's Gaza move, urges Muslim nations to unite, says 'forced Palestinians...'

Regional powers Türkiye and Egypt held talks in El Alamein on Saturday, August 9, and condemned Israel's move to take control of the Gaza city. Türkiye foreign minister Hakan Fidan has called the Muslim nations to unite against Israel, calling the move as a 'new phase' of 'Israel's genocidal and expansionist' policies. 

Türkiye and Egypt foreign minister slams Israel

In a joint conference in El Alamein, Türkiye foreign minister Hakan Fidan alongside with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, revealed that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation had been called to an emergency meeting. Fidan said Israel’s policy aimed to force Palestinians out of their lands through hunger and that it aimed to permanently invade Gaza, adding there was no justifiable excuse for nations to continue supporting Israel, as Reuters reported. However, Israel has denied any such action and policy in the Gaza strip.

While Egyptian FM Abdelatty said,'What is happening today is a very dangerous development... not only for the Palestinian people or neighboring countries, and Israel’s plans were inadmissible.'He confirmed “full coordination” between Egypt and Turkey on Gaza. He also reiterated the OIC Ministerial Committee’s statement condemning Israel’s plan.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation calls it 'dangerous..'

The OIC committee has condemned Israel and called the move as "a dangerous and unacceptable escalation, a flagrant violation of international law, and an attempt to entrench the illegal occupation." They said that it would "obliterate any opportunity for peace", urging world powers and United National Security council to take urgent action.

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan also met Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his visit to the country. Egypt, Qatar and US is seeking a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. 

