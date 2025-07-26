This Islamic country was once a Buddhist nation, now denies citizenship to non-muslims, PM Modi recently visited here, it is...

Before Islam in Maldives, the number of Buddhists was very high, so Buddhism was prevalent there.

Maldives is a tropical paradise of about 1200 islands, nestled between India and Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean. Its green islands and turquoise waters attract millions of tourists every year, who come to enjoy the resorts, hotels, and facilities on its 12 tourist islands. But behind the serene beauty of the Maldives lies a turbulent history and an uncertain future, as the island nation is caught between the competing interests of India and China.

Before delving into the Maldives’ historical journey, it’s important to highlight a recent and noteworthy occasion: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Maldives. In addition to being a ceremonial occasion, PM Modi's attendance as the nation's Guest of Honor during the 60th Independence Day celebrations marked a significant milestone: the 60th anniversary of India and the Maldives' diplomatic ties.

In the face of escalating regional tensions and geopolitical changes involving nations like China, India's historic cultural and strategic links with the Maldives were highlighted by this high-level visit.

From Buddhism to Islam: The Maldives’ Religious Transformation

Buddhism was widely practiced in the Maldives before Islam because of the large number of Buddhists living there. Buddhism is thought to have arrived in the Maldives in the third century BC. The religious beliefs of the time are reflected in the remains of Buddhist stupas and monasteries that may still be found on numerous Maldivian islands. A scholar and Islamist named Abu al-Barakat Yusuf al-Barbari arrived in the Maldives in the 12th century.

Why Did the Maldives Become an Islamic Nation?

Some historical sources claim that Al-Barbari was from North Africa, while others speculate that he might have come from Iran or modern-day Somalia. He encouraged Dhovemi, the king at the time, to convert to Islam; he subsequently became Sultan Muhammad al-Adil.

Following the acceptance of Islam, the Maldives' customs, culture, and system of government underwent significant transformation. The social integration of religious instruction had a profound impact on everything from architecture to lifestyle.

Sharia law was incorporated into the Maldives' judicial and administrative system upon the arrival of Islamic authority. The Maldives continued to be an Islamic sultanate for several decades. Even though it became a republic in 1968, the constitution and government of the nation are still based on Islam.

How Did the Maldives Transform After Embracing Islam?

Islam is the official religion of the Maldives, which is now an Islamic country. Religious traditions play a significant role in daily life, and mosques are an integral part of society.

The Maldives has emerged as a popular travel destination among Muslims. However, the Maldives has had to deal with issues like religious extremism and cultural identity protection in recent years.

The government is actively working to encourage an Islamic lifestyle that is traditional and well-rounded.