This is world’s tallest bridge with sky-high cafe, cutting travel time from 2 hours to 2 minutes, not in Singapore, Japan or Dubai, it is in...

China has unveiled the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, now the world's tallest at 625 meters. Part of the Shan-Gui Expressway, the bridge cuts travel time from 2 hours to just 2 minutes and showcases China’s engineering excellence in high-altitude, large-scale infrastructure.

China has once again pushed the boundaries of engineering with the unveiling of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, now officially recognised as the world’s tallest bridge. Towering at an astonishing 625 meters (2,051 feet) above the canyon floor, roughly twice the height of the Eiffel Tower, the bridge spans the vast Huajiang Grand Canyon in Guizhou province, often referred to as "Earth’s crack" due to its dramatic natural formation.

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is part of the Shan-Gui Expressway, a strategic infrastructure project designed to enhance regional connectivity and stimulate economic growth in China's mountainous southwest region. What once required over two hours of treacherous driving through winding canyon roads now takes just two minutes on the bridge, a remarkable leap in transportation efficiency.

Engineering Marvel with Record-Breaking Height

Designed to withstand extreme weather and geological conditions, the bridge features a main span of 1,420 meters and uses cutting-edge suspension technology. It not only sets a world record for height but also stands as a testament to China’s growing dominance in mega-scale infrastructure and bridge engineering. It surpasses the previous titleholder, the Beipanjiang Bridge, also located in Guizhou, by a significant margin.

Miracle in the sky

Locals and engineers alike have hailed the project as a "miracle in the sky." The bridge is expected to dramatically boost tourism, facilitate trade, and provide safer, faster travel for thousands of commuters and goods daily.

According to a CGTN report, the bridge features a 207-meter-tall sightseeing elevator that whisks visitors to the top in just one minute, where they can enjoy a café perched 800 meters above the Beipan River.

Beyond its practical value, the bridge also offers breathtaking panoramic views of the canyon, making it a potential hotspot for sightseeing and drone photography. Environmental experts have noted that while the project posed challenges, careful planning helped minimise the ecological footprint on the surrounding gorge.

With the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge now open to the public, China has added yet another jewel to its crown of engineering marvels, combining innovation, utility, and visual grandeur in a single, record-breaking structure.

ALSO READ: Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel time between these two cities by...; its name is...