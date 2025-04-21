WORLD
In 2023 alone, the mine produced 13.3 million carats, making it the most valuable diamond mine globally.
People have been fascinated by diamonds for thousands of years, believing they could bring good luck and keep away evil. That fascination continues today, with the search for the biggest and most valuable gems still going strong. At the heart of this search is the Jwaneng Diamond Mine in Botswana — the richest diamond mine in the world, worth an estimated £1 billion. Nicknamed the "Prince of Mines", Jwaneng lies in an ancient volcanic crater about 170 km southwest of Botswana’s capital, Gaborone. The mine is run by Debswana, a partnership between De Beers and the Botswana government.
Jwaneng means “a place of gems” in Setswana, and it lives up to its name. It began operating in 1982 and has produced millions of carats of diamonds from its three main kimberlite pipes — volcanic rock formations known to hold diamonds. In 2023 alone, the mine produced 13.3 million carats, making it the most valuable diamond mine globally.
The mine’s story began in the 1970s when De Beers discovered the site. Since then, Jwaneng has grown steadily. One of its major upgrades, called Cut-9, is a £1.5 billion project that will extend the mine’s life until at least 2035 and produce about 53 million carats more.
Looking ahead, an underground expansion, approved in January 2024, is expected to create thousands of jobs and generate around £20 billion over the coming decades.
Jwaneng plays a major role in Botswana’s economy, contributing 60 to 70 percent of Debswana’s total earnings.
Mining at Jwaneng is highly advanced. Large drills loosen the rock, and trucks carry it to a processing plant. There, diamonds are separated using high-tech systems like X-ray and laser sorters in facilities called CARP and FISH.
Although the mine faces environmental challenges due to waste rock, it was the first in Botswana to receive ISO 14001 certification for eco-friendly practices back in 2000.
