This is world’s only airport where train passes through middle of runway, it is managed by..., not China, Japan, Spain, France, it is located in...

Both the airport and railway operate daily from 6:30 am to 8:30 pm, after which the runway is closed. Know more about this unique airport below.

Several places in the world are known for their unique characteristics. One such unusual place, potentially unfamiliar to many, is a railway line situated within a runway. This unique site is an airport where a railway line intersects the runway, and trains regularly pass through it.

Which is the only airport in the world where train passes through middle of runway?

Gisborne, a small city on the eastern coast of New Zealand's North Island, is home to a unique airport where a train crosses the runway. Spanning 160 hectares, the airport is bisected by the Palmerston North-Gisborne railway line, which nearly splits the main runway. Both the airport and railway operate daily from 6:30 am to 8:30 pm, after which the runway is closed.

About New Zealand’s Gisborne Airport

The main runway, measuring 1,310 meters, intersects the Palmerston North-Gisborne railway line. This railway line effectively divides the runway almost in the center.

Airport staff face the daily challenge of coordinating flight and train schedules to prevent overlap, managing both with meticulous precision.

Who looks after the safety of this airport?

To ensure the safe operation of both trains and planes, airport staff meticulously manage flight and train schedules to avoid any conflicts. When a plane is approaching for landing or preparing for takeoff, Air Traffic Control (ATC) manages the railway signals, instructing trains to halt. Conversely, trains require ATC permission to cross the runway.

Railway signals are positioned on both sides of the runway, signaling trains to either stop or proceed. When a plane is utilizing the runway, the railway signal remains red, requiring trains to stop. Similarly, when a train is crossing, planes must wait.

While Wynyard Airport in Tasmania, Australia, previously featured a similar runway crossing, this arrangement ceased after the discontinuation of rail traffic in 2005. Consequently, Gisborne Airport stands as the only airport in the world where this unique intersection of rail and runway can still be observed.

In addition to the primary runway, the airport also features three grass runways, designed for use by light aircraft. Furthermore, the Tarawhiti Aviation Museum is located on-site, showcasing historical aviation artifacts and aircraft.