Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This is world’s only airport where train passes through middle of runway, it is managed by..., not China, Japan, Spain, France, it is located in...

Not Vinod Khanna, this superstar gave tough competition to Amitabh Bachchan's stardom, charged Rs 1 lakh per day for..., his name is..

Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company plans this big acquisition, could challenge Pepsi, Coca-Cola

Microsoft lists 40 professions chatbots could replace; How safe is your job?

AR Murugadoss breaks silence on Salman Khan's Sikandar failure, blames ‘inability to understand Hindi’ despite giving superhits like Holiday, Ghajini

Donald Trump slams India-Russia ties again, says, 'They can take their dead economies...'

What happened at Malegaon 18 years ago that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit were...

Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore property case: Priya Sachdev, daughter Safira take this BIG step, change..., here's all you need to know

KL Rahul once became 'third-wheel' between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their date due to...: 'She came to my room and...'

New mom Ishita Dutta unwell for past month, drastically losses weight, her 2-year-old son is down with..., pens concerning note: 'It's been a really tough month'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

This is world’s only airport where train passes through middle of runway, it is managed by..., not China, Japan, Spain, France, it is located in...

This is world’s only airport where train passes through middle of runway, it is

Who is Santosh Yadav? Indian-origin techie brutally attacked by six teenagers in Ireland, says 'leaving me bleeding...'

Who is Santosh Yadav? Indian-origin techie brutally attacked by six teenagers...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..

Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce

HomeWorld

WORLD

This is world’s only airport where train passes through middle of runway, it is managed by..., not China, Japan, Spain, France, it is located in...

Both the airport and railway operate daily from 6:30 am to 8:30 pm, after which the runway is closed. Know more about this unique airport below.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 01:40 PM IST

This is world’s only airport where train passes through middle of runway, it is managed by..., not China, Japan, Spain, France, it is located in...

TRENDING NOW

Several places in the world are known for their unique characteristics. One such unusual place, potentially unfamiliar to many, is a railway line situated within a runway. This unique site is an airport where a railway line intersects the runway, and trains regularly pass through it.

Which is the only airport in the world where train passes through middle of runway?

Gisborne, a small city on the eastern coast of New Zealand's North Island, is home to a unique airport where a train crosses the runway. Spanning 160 hectares, the airport is bisected by the Palmerston North-Gisborne railway line, which nearly splits the main runway. Both the airport and railway operate daily from 6:30 am to 8:30 pm, after which the runway is closed.

About New Zealand’s Gisborne Airport

The main runway, measuring 1,310 meters, intersects the Palmerston North-Gisborne railway line. This railway line effectively divides the runway almost in the center.

Airport staff face the daily challenge of coordinating flight and train schedules to prevent overlap, managing both with meticulous precision.

Who looks after the safety of this airport?

To ensure the safe operation of both trains and planes, airport staff meticulously manage flight and train schedules to avoid any conflicts. When a plane is approaching for landing or preparing for takeoff, Air Traffic Control (ATC) manages the railway signals, instructing trains to halt. Conversely, trains require ATC permission to cross the runway.

Railway signals are positioned on both sides of the runway, signaling trains to either stop or proceed. When a plane is utilizing the runway, the railway signal remains red, requiring trains to stop. Similarly, when a train is crossing, planes must wait. 

While Wynyard Airport in Tasmania, Australia, previously featured a similar runway crossing, this arrangement ceased after the discontinuation of rail traffic in 2005. Consequently, Gisborne Airport stands as the only airport in the world where this unique intersection of rail and runway can still be observed.

In addition to the primary runway, the airport also features three grass runways, designed for use by light aircraft. Furthermore, the Tarawhiti Aviation Museum is located on-site, showcasing historical aviation artifacts and aircraft.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter; joins Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav in elite club
Abhishek Sharma dethrones SRH teammate Travis Head to become No.1 T20I batter
What will happen on August 1, when deadline for signing India-US trade deal ends? Will Donald Trump extend it as deal is not in sight?
What will happen on August 1, when deadline for India-US trade deal ends?
Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna's Coolie gets brutally trolled, netizens find movie poster 'cheap copy' of Hollywood's...: 'Kabhi kuch toh original ho'
Rajinikanth's Coolie gets brutally trolled, netizens find movie poster copy of..
'Talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi': Animal actress faced casting couch with 'major' South filmmaker, will now play Kaushalya in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana
Animal actress faced casting couch in South, will now play Kaushalya in Ramayana
Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL signs deal with ONGC, to explore ... from...
Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL signs deal with ONGC, to explore ... from...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..
Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE