Despite its long history, the hotel has kept up with the times. Over the years, it has been modernised to compete with newer hotels while still preserving its rich traditions and heritage.

Did you know the oldest hotel in the world is over 1,400 years old? Located in Japan, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan was established way back in the year 705 AD by Fujiwara Mahito. What makes it even more unique is that the same family has been running it for 52 generations. This ancient hotel has even been recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest continuously operating hotel in the world. Despite its long history, the hotel has kept up with the times. Over the years, it has been modernised to compete with newer hotels while still preserving its rich traditions and heritage.

Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan is located near Mount Fuji, in the scenic Akaishi Mountains. Visitors from Japan and across the globe come to experience its charm and calm atmosphere.

What Makes This Hotel So Special?

The hotel is best known for its natural hot springs and beautiful surroundings. Over the centuries, it has welcomed all kinds of guests — from ancient samurai to modern-day celebrities and world leaders. A big attraction here is the Mochitani no Yu bath, which is fed directly from the hot spring. Guests can also drink the spring water, believed to have healing qualities. This direct connection to the spring makes the hotel stand out from others.

What Can You Expect During Your Stay?

The hotel has 37 guest rooms, all styled in traditional Japanese décor. A stay here costs around $408 per night (about Rs 35,000). Guests can book rooms through the official website. Each room offers a peaceful view of the surrounding forest and river, making it a perfect escape from city life. One of the highlights is the open-air bath, where you can soak in hot spring water while enjoying the view of the mountains.

Originally built in the 8th century, the hotel was renovated in 1997 and has been upgraded several times since. Even with the new updates, it continues to maintain its historical feel.

Managed today by the 52nd generation of the Fujiwara family, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan offers not just a stay, but a living piece of history with top-notch hospitality and a location that’s hard to match.