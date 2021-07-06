These are world's most expensive grapes, the price will leave you surprised

Each grape weighs 20 grams and is the size of a ping pong ball, but some grapes can be as large as 3 cm.

Because of the excellent climate in tropical countries, fruits there come at a cheaper price. People living in tropical countries buy these fruits in abundance as they come at an affordable price. However, there is one such fruit, whose cost ranges between lakhs and thousands. Ruby Roman grapes are so magnificent that the fruit costs around Rs 7,50,000 in India. The cost of just one grape is about Rs 35,000.

World's Most Expensive Grapes

Ruby Roman grapes are an extremely rare kind of fruit. Only 2,400 bunches of these grapes are produced each year and the reason for such low yield is simple cultivation. Each grape is thoroughly tested to guarantee its quality. A certification seal is kept on the grapes that are selected. There are strict rules for selling this grape.

One grape weighs 20 grams

Each grape weighs 20 grams and is the size of a ping pong ball, but some grapes can be as large as 3 cm. Viticulture is in high demand in the Japanese luxury fruit market. In 2008, the Ruby Roman grape debuted as a new premium grape variety. According to Orissapost.com, it took 14 years of investment to develop the most expensive grape, and only then it was cultivated.

Recently, the world's most expensive variety of mango from Japan had gone viral on social media. It is called the Miyazaki mango and is grown in the Miyazaki city of Japan, hence the name. It is one of the most premium fruits and is one of the most expensive ones sold in Japan. The price reportedly starts from Rs. 8,600/- and can go up to Rs. 3 lakhs for a box of two mangoes.