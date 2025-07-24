This is world’s longest Metro network with 508 stations, 20 lines, 10 million daily passengers, not Delhi, London, New York, it is located in...

It is also one of the most high-tech metro systems in the world. Passengers can use mobile apps to check train timings, buy tickets with QR codes, and even access free WiFi in many stations.

In today’s fast-paced urban life, metro systems are important for easing traffic and keeping cities moving. Among them, the Shanghai Metro in China stands out as both the busiest and the longest in the world. Spanning vast distances and connecting hundreds of stations, it is a remarkable example of modern engineering and urban planning, offering millions a quick, reliable, and affordable way to travel each day.

The Shanghai Metro began operating in 1993. It just had a few lines back then, but it has expanded tremendously over time. Its current network spans over 831 kilometers, which is more than the distance between Delhi and Mumbai. Almost every part of the city is covered by its 20 lines and 508 stops.

Millions of people use the Shanghai Metro every day to travel to markets, work, school, and other locations. The trains are renowned for being quick, hygienic, and well-run, and they operate both overground and underground. Thanks to technology and careful planning, the system functions flawlessly even during peak hours.

Even more amazing is how the subway has contributed to Shanghai's development. More people can now live further away from their places of employment and yet get there on time because to the metro's ability to connect distant areas to the main metropolis. Additionally, this has reduced pollution and traffic on the roads.

About the Shanghai metro system

Length overall: more than 831 kilometers (516 miles)

There are twenty lines (some jointly operated and some under Shanghai Metro).

There are 508 stations (and counting).

On average, there are about 10 million riders per day; on busy days, this number may increase.

Annual Ridership: More than 3.8 billion journeys annually

One of the world's most advanced metro systems is the Shanghai Metro. In addition to using mobile apps to purchase tickets using QR codes and check train schedules, many stations offer free WiFi to passengers.

Using cutting-edge technology, some trains are even autonomous, improving system efficiency and safety.

With 523 stations, Beijing's metro system is also rather extensive. Shenzhen, which has 398 stations, also is growing fast. Approximately 3.7 billion people travel on China's metro trains each day. These trains are energy-efficient, contemporary, and quick. Metro systems in places like Guangzhou and Chengdu are also growing rapidly.