China is set to unveil the record-breaking Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which spans two miles across a massive canyon, in 2025, according to The Metro. Travel time will be deducted from an hour to only one minute because of this 216 million pound (Rs 2200 crore) project. The bridge is a significant engineering feat, standing more than 200 meters tall and weighing three times as much as the Eiffel Tower.

This project, which spans the "Earth's crack," would demonstrate China's architectural prowess and further Guizhou's ambition to become a top tourism destination, Chinese legislator Zhang Shenglin told The Metro.

According to the source, the bridge's steel trusses weigh roughly 22,000 metric tons, which is the same as three Eiffel Towers.

“Witnessing my work becomes something tangible — watching the bridge grow day by day and finally stand tall above the canyon — gives me a profound sense of achievement and pride,” chief engineer Li Zhao told the website in the report.

The idea to construct living quarters, a glass walkway, and the world's "highest bungee jump" has been revealed by the planners.

China constructed the tallest bridge, which is 1,854 feet tall, near Beipanjiang in 2016.

The bridge is 1,341 meters long and cost £117 million to construct, according to the newspaper. Locals were able to reduce their commute time from four hours to only one.

According to The Metro story, China has also planned the largest dam in the world, which is expected to produce 300 billion kWh of electricity annually.

The construction of the new dam over the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Tibet Autonomous Region is expected to cost the Chinese government 1 trillion yuan (£109 billion).

Five million households receive electricity each month from China's Three Gorges Dam, the largest hydropower project in the world at the moment. According to the study, it was finished in 2008 and began providing electricity to houses in 2012.