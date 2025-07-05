This is world's highest railway station, not located in US, UK, Russia, France, Spain, Nepal, Bhutan, it is in...

It was opened in 2006 and stands out not only because of its record-breaking altitude but also because there are no staff members working there.

The world’s highest railway station is located in the quiet, snow-covered mountains of Tibet, offering not only stunning natural views but also a unique experience—because there is no one managing it. Situated at a breathtaking height of 16,627 feet (5,068 metres) above sea level, the Tanggula Station is the highest railway station in the world. It was opened in 2006 and stands out not only because of its record-breaking altitude but also because there are no staff members working there. This makes the station calm, peaceful, and almost dreamlike.

Despite having no staff, the station has some basic features. It covers about 19 acres of land and is around 4,100 feet in length. There is a waiting room equipped with simple facilities, including oxygen support for travellers who may suffer from altitude sickness. This helps ensure both comfort and safety in such extreme conditions.

The area surrounding the Tanggula station is mostly empty and harsh. There are no nearby towns or public transport options apart from the train itself. Trains that travel across Tibet sometimes stop here to wait for oncoming trains, but passengers are not allowed to get off due to the extremely high altitude.

What makes Tanggula Station so special is more than just its height. It’s also a symbol of human achievement in architecture and engineering.

Building such a railway station in a remote and high-altitude area was not easy. The project was designed to improve transport in the region and promote tourism, economic growth, and cultural exchange in Tibet.