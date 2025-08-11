This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface, to be operated for 3 hours with 200 km range, production is set to begin in...
The TALAY, which has a wingspan of 2.60 meters and a fuselage length of 2 meters, was designed especially to satisfy the operating requirements for low altitude flights on water. Its distinct performance and design enable it to launch straight from the ocean with no further adjustments.
Turkey has announced the development of TALAY, the first sea-skimming drone in history. Only 30 centimeters will separate this drone from the ocean's surface throughout its flight. Solid Aero, a business based in Ankara, produced this drone. According to Solid Aero, this is the first drone of its kind with sophisticated features. It is a cross between a wing-in-ground (WIG) vehicle and a low-altitude drone. The drone was specifically created for duties involving marine reconnaissance and attack.
Able to fly as low as 1 foot above the sea’s surface, the TALAY drone can elude opposing radar, offering it the ability to penetrate contested areas and perform reconnaissance deep inside hostile territory. Rapid response naval operations, reconnaissance, and enemy port attacks can all be supported and aided by the drone. The company claims that the drone's foldable wings allow it to change direction instantly, making it considerably harder for the enemy to target or destroy, according to media sources.
The TALAY can carry a total cargo of 66 pounds (30 kg), including sophisticated sensors, despite its relatively short wingspan of 9.84 feet and body length of 9.19 feet.
With a maximum altitude of 150 meters and a cruising altitude range of 3 to 5 meters, the TALAY can breach even the most sophisticated enemy air defenses. Small conventional anti-ship missiles and sophisticated sensors are among the payloads that the TALAY can transport, with a maximum weight of 66 pounds (30 kg).
TALAY may fly as low as 30 cm to 100 m over the sea surface and stay completely off the radar operationally, in contrast to traditional UAVs that fly high above the surface. With a 200 km (124 mile) operational range with an electric engine and Li-Po battery, the TALAY can reach a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph) and fly continuously for up to three hours. The TALAY is capable of carrying out several mission types, including cargo transport, patrol & reconnaissance, harbor attack, top-attack, and regular strike.
It should be mentioned that Turkey supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, in which India responded to the Pahalgam terror incident by launching precise attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK.