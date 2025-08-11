Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface, to be operated for 3 hours with 200 km range, production is set to begin in...

Noida Daycare Horror: 15-month-old baby girl assaulted by attendant, chilling CCTV footage surfaces

Independence Day 2025: Speech ideas and tips for I-day function at school

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi; details here

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav's participation at Asia Cup 2025 hangs in doubt? Here's why

Who was Anas-al-Sharif? Journalist who was killed in Israeli strike near Gaza, his last message says, 'If I die, I die steadfast...'

'Vote chori' protest: Rahul Gandhi, along with 300 Opp MPs, to march from parliament to Election Commission today; know key details

Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface, to be operated for 3 hours with 200 km range, production is set to begin in...

This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface

Noida Daycare Horror: 15-month-old baby girl assaulted by attendant, chilling CCTV footage surfaces

Noida Daycare Horror: 15-month-old baby girl assaulted by attendant, chilling CC

In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more

Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more

Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la

OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

HomeWorld

WORLD

This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface, to be operated for 3 hours with 200 km range, production is set to begin in...

The TALAY, which has a wingspan of 2.60 meters and a fuselage length of 2 meters, was designed especially to satisfy the operating requirements for low altitude flights on water. Its distinct performance and design enable it to launch straight from the ocean with no further adjustments.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface, to be operated for 3 hours with 200 km range, production is set to begin in...

TRENDING NOW

Turkey has announced the development of TALAY, the first sea-skimming drone in history. Only 30 centimeters will separate this drone from the ocean's surface throughout its flight. Solid Aero, a business based in Ankara, produced this drone.  According to Solid Aero, this is the first drone of its kind with sophisticated features. It is a cross between a wing-in-ground (WIG) vehicle and a low-altitude drone. The drone was specifically created for duties involving marine reconnaissance and attack. 

Able to fly as low as 1 foot above the sea’s surface, the TALAY drone can elude opposing radar, offering it the ability to penetrate contested areas and perform reconnaissance deep inside hostile territory. Rapid response naval operations, reconnaissance, and enemy port attacks can all be supported and aided by the drone. The company claims that the drone's foldable wings allow it to change direction instantly, making it considerably harder for the enemy to target or destroy, according to media sources.

What are the features of the world’s first sea-skimming drone?

The TALAY can carry a total cargo of 66 pounds (30 kg), including sophisticated sensors, despite its relatively short wingspan of 9.84 feet and body length of 9.19 feet.

The TALAY, which has a wingspan of 2.60 meters and a fuselage length of 2 meters, was designed especially to satisfy the operating requirements for low altitude flights on water. Its distinct performance and design enable it to launch straight from the ocean with no further adjustments.

With a maximum altitude of 150 meters and a cruising altitude range of 3 to 5 meters, the TALAY can breach even the most sophisticated enemy air defenses. Small conventional anti-ship missiles and sophisticated sensors are among the payloads that the TALAY can transport, with a maximum weight of 66 pounds (30 kg).

TALAY may fly as low as 30 cm to 100 m over the sea surface and stay completely off the radar operationally, in contrast to traditional UAVs that fly high above the surface.  With a 200 km (124 mile) operational range with an electric engine and Li-Po battery, the TALAY can reach a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph) and fly continuously for up to three hours. The TALAY is capable of carrying out several mission types, including cargo transport, patrol & reconnaissance, harbor attack, top-attack, and regular strike.

It should be mentioned that Turkey supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, in which India responded to the Pahalgam terror incident by launching precise attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for his 'cheeky' send-off to Ben Duckett? Know the full story
IND vs ENG: Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for..
Rupali Ganguly's lawyer reveals shocking update on defamation case against stepdaughter: 'Unhone court mein...'
Rupali Ganguly's lawyer shares update on defamation case against stepdaughter
Bank Holiday in August 2025: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, check how many days banks will remain shut, state-wise full list here
Bank Holiday in August 2025: Check how many days banks will remain shut
Amitabh Bachchan's first love Maya was 'quite cunning', he broke up with her on advice of...: 'She wouldn’t even bother who was sitting with him and...'
Amitabh Bachchan's first love Maya was 'quite cunning', he broke up with her...
IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered to pay Rs…
IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more
Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE