This is world's first laser-armed tank, capable of destroying drones mid-flight, raises BIG concern for India as Pakistan may...

It uses high-intensity laser beams to burn drones in mid-air and also has other advanced systems, such as precision heat bursts, electromagnetic jamming, and AI-guided tracking.

The ALKA-KAPLAN, a hybrid tracked vehicle with a directed-energy weapon intended to destroy drones on the battlefield, has been shown by Turkey. It will be unveiled by Turkey at the IDEF 2025 defense show as the first system of its kind, highlighting Ankara's efforts to incorporate state-of-the-art technology into its armored fleet and counter the growing danger posed by unmanned aircraft systems.

Turkey's latest advancement in contemporary warfare was demonstrated in recent tests when the vehicle's turret locked onto a flying drone, a subtle hum filled the air, and the target ignited and crashed to the ground in a matter of seconds.

It is not a work of fiction. A combat vehicle with high-intensity laser beams that can burn drones in midair has been officially displayed for the first time by Turkey. Defense authorities and engineers refer to it as a breakthrough. According to soldiers who watched the trial, it was like watching a quiet firestorm.

It's not just the laser that sets this tank apart. It combines several cutting-edge technologies, including precision-guided heat bursts, electromagnetic jamming, and AI-driven tracking systems. The primary weapon is the laser.

About ALKA-KAPLAN

The purpose of the ALKA-KAPLAN is to combat flying robots. It is a drone that travels in swarms, drops explosives, and spies. Today's militaries are most afraid of it. Such threats have been commonplace as conflicts from the Middle East to Ukraine have gotten more intense.

Up until now, nations' only option for eliminating drones was to use expensive missiles. Millions can be spent on a single interceptor. The laser tank in Turkey defies that reasoning. For a fraction of that price, it eliminates hostile drones without running out of ammo.

The system is not an isolated entity. It is made to move alongside other tanks and foot infantry. It finds makeshift bombs on the ground. It keeps an eye out for hazards in the air. It protects convoys. It protects important structures. And until it hits, it does so inaudibly, almost imperceptibly.

The tank is seen in action in recent video that Turkey's defense industry has made public. A little drone takes to the air. The sensors on the tank lock on. A slender laser beam erupts. In mid-air, the drone wobbles and suddenly catches fire. Before the smoke clears, it is gone.

After jamming the target, making it blind, the tank fires a laser blast powerful enough to rip through circuitry and burn the drone's core, according to experts who watched the video. According to some researchers, the device can also target ground bombs and helicopters.

Big concern for India

The ALKA-KAPLAN will be formally unveiled by Turkey at the IDEF 2025 defense show. However, it is already drawing attention behind closed doors. Pakistan may be a potential bidder, according to reports. During delicate missions like Operation Sindoor, when Ankara sided with Pakistan, observers highlight Turkey's developing military ties with Islamabad.

The ramifications are obvious. Future border disputes may be altered if Pakistan obtains the ALKA-KAPLAN, particularly in areas like Kashmir where drone use is already pervasive.

Turkey, which was formerly a buyer of international weapons, is now on the verge of becoming a significant supplier worldwide. The meaning of this tank is that the battlefield is evolving. Turkey intends to take the lead in this transformation.