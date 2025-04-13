Despite its huge size, only 11 people work on the farm. That’s because the land is mostly dry and barren, receiving just 20 cm of rainfall each year.

A cattle farm in Australia is gaining attention online for its enormous size and unusual way of operating. Known as Anna Creek Station, the farm covers a massive area of 15,746 square kilometers, making it larger than 49 countries, including Israel. In fact, it is about the size of Wales. According to the YouTube channel Half as Interesting, it is one of the largest privately-owned properties in the world. Despite its huge size, only 11 people work on the farm. That’s because the land is mostly dry and barren, receiving just 20 cm of rainfall each year. Temperatures can go up to 55°C, making it difficult for grass to grow. Due to this, the farm needs a large area to provide enough grazing land for its 17,000 cattle.

The owners of Anna Creek Station use modern technology to manage the vast property. They operate water pumps remotely and use low-flying planes to find cattle, which are then rounded up by workers riding motorbikes. This helps reduce the need for a large workforce.

When workers need to go to town, they travel to Coober Pedy, which is the nearest town. It has a small population of about 1,762 people and a few businesses.

Anna Creek Station was established in 1858 and has changed owners several times. In December 2016, the Williams Cattle Company bought the property for $16 million, according to reports.

With its impressive size, extreme weather conditions, and heavy use of technology, Anna Creek Station is not just a farm—it’s a remarkable example of how agriculture works in some of the toughest parts of the world.