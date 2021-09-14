THIS is why Prince George will never be King of England

In a recent prediction, novelist Hilary Mantel has said that Prince George will never sit on the throne in England. The 69-year-old historical fiction novelist claimed that the monarchy will be gone by then. Eight-year-old Prince George is third in line to the throne behind his grandfather Charles, Prince of Wales, and father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

The Booker Prize-winning author Hilary Mantel, best known for her Wolf Hall trilogy believes there are only two generations left in Britain's monarchy. She said that she feels due to modernisation time is running out for the British Royals.

"It's very hard to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities," the author said. Her comments come after she previously called George's mother Kate Middleton ' a plastic, jointed doll' with 'no personality of her own'.

Also read Aww! This is what Prince George wants from Santa Claus this Christmas

However, the writer said she was ashamed of Britain and moving to Ireland. "The popularity of monarchy as an institution is something that baffles me," she said. "I don't want to think that people are naturally slavish, and actually enjoy inequality," she defended.

She went on to say, "I might breathe easier in a republic and may be able to arrange it. I hope to loop back into my family story and become an Irish citizen."

Though not a royalist, Hilary Mantel did praise the Queen and Prince Charles in her interview.