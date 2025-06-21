Unlike other stations, it is not meant for boarding or leaving the train. Instead, it offers passengers a short pause to admire nature.

It may be unimaginable to some that a railway station with no entrance, no exit, and no nearby roads would exist. But such a station exists in Japan. Known as the Seiryu Miharashi Station, this one-of-a-kind railway stop is located on a cliffside in Japan’s Yamaguchi Prefecture, along the beautiful Nishiki River. Unlike traditional stations, it is not meant for boarding or leaving the train. Instead, it offers passengers a short pause to admire nature.

Opened in 2019, the Seiryu Miharashi Station was built as a scenic viewpoint to promote tourism in the area. The station is part of the JR Nishikigawa Seiryu Line and can only be accessed by train. When trains stop there, it’s only for a few minutes, giving passengers a chance to step out and enjoy the surrounding beauty. There are no shops, no ticket counters, no announcements—just the sound of the river and the peaceful environment.

The idea behind this station is simple: offer a break from the fast-paced life and let people reconnect with nature, even if it’s just for a short while. It’s a space for stillness, reflection, and calm.

Since the station was not meant to serve as a regular stop, it has no entry or exit gates. Passengers cannot start or end their journey there. They can only step out for a quick break and then get back on the train. It’s not a point of travel—it’s a pause in the journey.

Despite its beauty, not everyone agrees with the idea. Critics say that building the station cost about 11 crore yen but it sees fewer than 1,000 visitors each year. Many argue that the money could have been better used elsewhere. However, supporters believe its value isn’t in the numbers—it’s in the unique experience it offers.