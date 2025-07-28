This is one of world's tallest hotels, but it has never had a guest, reason is..., not located in US, China, Russia, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia

Known for its pyramid-like shape, the hotel is often compared to the ancient Egyptian pyramids.

When we think of grand buildings, countries like the United States or the United Arab Emirates usually come to mind. But here’s a surprising fact: the tallest hotel in the world is not in Dubai or New York—it’s in North Korea. The Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang stands at a height of 330 meters and has 105 floors. Yet, despite its impressive size, the hotel has never welcomed a single guest, according to reports.

Known for its pyramid-like shape, the Ryugyong Hotel is often compared to the ancient Egyptian pyramids. It is nearly twice as tall as India’s Statue of Unity, which stands at 182 meters. Built with the dream of becoming a symbol of North Korea’s growth and modern architecture, the hotel is now more famous for being unfinished and empty.

Construction of the hotel began in 1987 and was initially completed in 1992. However, due to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the resulting economic crisis in North Korea, the interior work was never finished. For many years, the building stood as an empty shell.

In 2008, an Egyptian company took on the task of improving the exterior of the hotel. They invested around USD 180 million to add glass panels and aluminium cladding. This work was completed in 2011. Today, the outside of the hotel is fitted with LED lights, which are used to display patriotic videos and symbols during national celebrations. But inside, the hotel remains deserted, according to reports.

Interestingly, despite being completed from the outside, the hotel has never been officially inaugurated. The lack of guests is simply because the interiors are still incomplete.