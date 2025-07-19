This is one of toughest exams in the world, students use these tactics to stay alert, not held in India, US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, its name is...

Held every June, this multi-day, 10-hour exam decides whether a student can attend university, making it a life-defining event in the country.

The Gaokao exam, China’s national college entrance test, is often described as one of the toughest exams in the world — and it’s pushing students to extreme lengths to succeed. Held every June, this multi-day, 10-hour exam decides whether a student can attend university, making it a life-defining event in the country.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, some students are using IV drips to stay alert during long study hours, while others — especially teenage girls — take contraceptive pills to delay their periods until after the exam. Many also face severe sleep deprivation during this period

Gaokao, which means "high test" in Chinese, examines students on six subjects. Three are compulsory — Mathematics, Chinese Language, and a Foreign Language. The other three are chosen based on the student’s academic focus, with options including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Politics, History, and Geography.

Some recent Gaokao maths questions have been so difficult that experts say they go beyond the high school level.

The exam is purely selective — unlike tests like the SAT in the US, which assess general academic ability, Gaokao is used solely to rank students and determine university admissions. In 2024, 13.4 million students took the test, but only about 40% qualified for university admission.

Among China’s 2,820 higher education institutions, just 115 are part of the prestigious “Project 211,” a government program recognising top universities. The competition to get into these schools is intense — only around 5% of applicants succeed. This means that, on average, each Project 211 university admitted just 5,800 students this year.

To prepare, students often study more than 60 hours a week. Some even quit middle school early to study full-time for Gaokao with private tutors.

The pressure begins years in advance and has taken a toll on mental health. In Shenzhen, more than half of student suicides in recent years were linked to academic stress, as reported by the city’s education bureau.