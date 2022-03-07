This is how Israel is acting as peace broker in Russia-Ukraine crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a surprise visit to Moscow on Sunday to try to play the role of a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Bennett, who has been in charge of Israel for less than a year, has not been extensively tested on the world stage.

The recent war between Russia and Ukraine has put Israel in an uncomfortable position and Bennett is trying to figure out possibilities to play a diplomatic role. Israel relies on ties with the Kremlin for security coordination in Syria.

Moscow is also at the forefront of the negotiating table with Tehran regarding Iran's nuclear program. In such a situation, Israel does not want to lose the faith of the Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bennett has reportedly expressed his support to the citizens of Ukraine and has stopped condemning the Russian invasion.

Despite increasing Western sanctions on Russia, Bennett has maintained contact with Putin and the Ukrainian President. Hours after returning from his trip, Bennett told his cabinet that it was Israel's moral duty to act, even if the occasion was not very good.

A country that has traditionally been a beneficiary of international mediation with the Palestinians and Arabs was moving towards becoming an mediator.

Israel's relation with Russia and Ukraine

Israel is one of the few countries that has good working relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

It has delivered 100 tons of humanitarian aid to the country and will be setting up a field hospital there.

Ukraine is home to some 2,00,000 Jews. Several have already fled to Israel, with many more expected.

Israel relies on Russia for security coordination in Syria, where Russia has a military presence.

Israeli jets have frequently struck targets there, said to be weapons caches destined for Israel's enemies.

Russia is also among the powers negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program in Vienna.

Israel opposes the deal and has discussed that opposition with Russia frequently in the past.

In all this, Israel will be the West's main diplomatic link to the Kremlin, a high-pressure, delicate position.

(With Agency Inputs)