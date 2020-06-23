Headlines

This is how Elon Musk reacted to Trump halting H-1B work visas for immigrants in US

Trump on Monday (local time), suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marks the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the country.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2020, 01:09 PM IST

The visionary CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Inc, Elon Musk, has voiced his opinion over the recent suspension of immigration visas till year-end in the US.

Elon expressed his disappointment over the fact and said that he doesn't agree with this action.

"Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad," Elon wrote on Twitter.

HERE IS THE POST:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also spoke on the topic and said he is not happy with it too as immigration has immensely contributed to America’s economic success and helped the nation in becoming a global superpower.

"Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today," Indian-American Pichai said in a tweet hours after Trump issued his proclamation in this regard.

"Disappointed by today's proclamation - we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all," he further wrote.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marks the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the country.

The White House has said that the measure prolongs the ban on US employment permits to year-end and broadens it to include H1-B visas used widely in the tech industry to ensure American workers take first priority as the nation starts recovering from the economic effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"H-1B action is temporary but permanent action being taken on reforming the US visa system to one that is more "merit-based," a senior administration official told reporters at a briefing.

Trump is also expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday directing new restrictions on most H-1B, H-4, H-2B, J, and L visas, with some exceptions, lasting through December 31 - "frankly, because of the expanding unemployment," the official told reporters.

