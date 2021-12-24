THIS is British PM Boris Johnson's 'wonderful' Christmas gift for nation

It is Christmas eve and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a beautiful Christmas message for the citizens. Even as Omicron cases surge in UK, the British PM has asked the people to get jabbed as a 'wonderful' gift for the nation.

"While little time remained to buy gifts, there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster," PM Boris Johnson said.

PM Johnson's message echoed calls from the NHS to 'get the gift of the jab' over the festive period. Despite record surge in COVID-19 cases because of the Omicron variant, PM Boris Johnson has rejected harsher restrictions over Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Last year PM Johnson had imposed a stay at home order on December 19 for London and southeast England but this year he opted not to tighten rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now focusing more on a drive to offer booster jabs to all adults by the end of the year.

Some 200,000 appointments are available across Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The United Kingdom set a new record on Thursday of almost 120,000 cases in 24 hours. Meanwhile, some double-vaccinated people are putting off their booster jab to avoid experiencing side effects over the holiday period.