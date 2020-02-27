'This is beyond compassion': Old man helps dog drink water with his hands & wins the internet

Social media is full of surprises. Every day we find something new, interesting, inspiring, funny on various social platforms.

Now, a heartwarming video of an elderly man helping a dog drink water has won the hearts of many.

The 19-second video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter with the caption: "You have not lived your day until you have done something for someone who can never repay you. Be compassionate in what you today."

The old man was seen happily fetching water for the street dog, having poured it into his cupped hands from a tap. Once the four-legged friend finished that, the man even got a refill.

As the post went viral, Netizens flooded social media.

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from appreciating the old man's act of kindness and dropped some amazing comments.

A user wrote: "In an era where most of the humans are running after money, power, greed still there are some people with big hearts and love."

Another said: "Wow, meaningful get relieved to see all this."A post read, "Such great words and cute video Smiling face with smiling eyes."

"Really a heart-warming video," a user remarked.

