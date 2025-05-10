Born in 1935 in Bhopal, Khan moved to Pakistan after the 1947 partition. He is known as the 'father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb.'

A deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, shook the nation. The terrorist attack claimed 26 lives, making it the worst such terror attack since the 2019 Pulwama attack. In response, India has taken strong steps against Pakistan, blaming it for supporting cross-border terrorism.

This incident has once again raised global concerns over Pakistan’s history with nuclear weapons — a program led by a controversial man Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Born in 1935 in Bhopal, Khan moved to Pakistan after the 1947 partition. He is known as the “father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb.” He was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, for his role in making Pakistan a nuclear power.

But Khan’s journey was full of controversies. In 1974, after India’s first nuclear test, Khan contacted Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered to help develop a nuclear program. He later stole secret designs and information while working in Europe and returned to Pakistan with sensitive documents and contacts. He was convicted in absentia by a Dutch court for nuclear espionage.

Reports say Khan also shared nuclear technology with countries like North Korea, Iran, and Libya, making him one of the world’s most notorious nuclear smugglers. Despite being hailed as a hero in Pakistan, globally he is seen as a major figure in nuclear proliferation.

Khan earned degrees in metallurgical engineering from top European institutions and played a key role in building Pakistan’s uranium-based bomb. He passed away in 2021, but his legacy remains controversial.