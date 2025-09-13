Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kavya Maran's Sunrisers picks THIS 25-year-old as their new captain, not Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, he is..., he is from...

THIS Hong Kong artist again sentenced to suspended jail term for third time in China due to...

Nepal: Hours after Sushila Karki sworn in as interim PM, Parliament dissolved, elections are scheduled for...

National Lok Adalat 2025 today: How to get your traffic challans cleared; check eligibility, step-by-step process

At UNGA, India votes in favour of New York Declaration on Israel-Palestine conflict: What is it?

Sunjay Kapur estate dispute: Delhi High Court removes sister Mandhira Kapur from case after plea from...

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris leads charge as Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs to kick off campaign

India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...

Nepal’s Bada Maharani was married to ‘living incarnation of Lord Vishnu’, was tragically killed by own son due to…, her name was…

Rs 25000000000: Gen Z unrest in Nepal causes huge loss to THIS industry, here’s what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
THIS Hong Kong artist again sentenced to suspended jail term for third time in China due to...

THIS Hong Kong artist again sentenced to suspended jail term for third time...

Nepal: Hours after Sushila Karki sworn in as interim PM, Parliament dissolved, elections are scheduled for...

Nepal: Hours after Sushila Karki sworn in as interim PM, Parliament dissolved, e

National Lok Adalat 2025 today: How to get your traffic challans cleared; check eligibility, step-by-step process

National Lok Adalat 2025 today: How to get your traffic challans cleared

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

THIS Hong Kong artist again sentenced to suspended jail term for third time in China due to...

This Hong Kong artist has once again been sentenced to a suspended jail term, this is the third time he has been sentenced for the same criminal damage. What does the artist said in his defence?

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 06:46 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

THIS Hong Kong artist again sentenced to suspended jail term for third time in China due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Hong Kong artist has once again been sentenced to a suspended jail term after admitting to painting graffiti featuring the Chinese characters for "freedom" combined with dollar signs. According to Hong Kong Free Press, the artist, Chan King-fai, represented himself in court and pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal damage at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Friday.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, the charges stemmed from incidents in Kwai Chung and Sha Tin in 2023, where Chan sprayed the symbolic graffiti. Magistrate Andy Cheng noted that the latest case closely resembled an earlier one handled in June, when Chan admitted to 12 counts of criminal damage in Central and Sheung Wan.

Chan claims he suffers from Insomnia

For those offences, he received a three-week jail term suspended for two years. The magistrate said it would have been preferable if the four fresh counts had been dealt with alongside the earlier case, but since police discovered the graffiti at different times, the prosecutions were split.

The magistrate ruled it was only fair to deliver the same sentence again, another three-week jail term, suspended for two years. He confirmed with Chan that he understood the meaning of a suspended sentence, to which the artist responded affirmatively.

During mitigation, Chan explained that he struggles with anxiety and insomnia, often resorting to alcohol, which leads him to "make mistakes." He told the court that he had borrowed money from relatives to undergo counselling programmes in hopes of repairing relationships with his family, as reported by Hong Kong Free Press.

Sentenced for same three times in a row

Friday's verdict marks the third time Chan has faced court over the same graffiti design, which, he said, was conceived in late 2022 to symbolise a personal yearning for financial freedom. His first arrest occurred in February 2023, and later that year, he was sentenced to a one-year probation order after admitting to 20 counts of criminal damage. Following his third charge in June, he was briefly held in custody before being released on bail.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gu
At UNGA, India votes in favour of New York Declaration on Israel-Palestine conflict: What is it?
At UNGA, India votes in favour of New York Declaration on Palestine
Will Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam get bail from Supreme Court in 2020 Delhi riots case?
Will Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam get bail from Supreme Court?
Nepal Protest: Former PM Prachanda calls it counter-revolution, urges to defend constitution
Nepal Protest: Former PM Prachanda calls it counter-revolution
How to evaluate term insurance riders without getting overwhelmed
How to evaluate term insurance riders without getting overwhelmed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE