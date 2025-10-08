Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

THIS gulf nation brings major changes under new civil services law, offers Rs 292000 annual marriage allowance, 150% performance raise, it is...

Qatar, a Middle Eastern country, has made significant revisions to its Civil Human Resources Law, announcing new financial incentives to strengthen family stability and enhance the performance of the public sector workforce, Qatar News Agency reported. Let's discuss details.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

Representative Image (iStock)
Qatar, a Middle Eastern country, has made significant revisions to its Civil Human Resources Law, announcing new financial incentives to strengthen family stability and enhance the performance of the public sector workforce, Qatar News Agency reported. 

Under Law No. 25 of 2025, issued by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the revised framework has announced a marital allowance for both Qatari spouses and a QAR 12,000 (around Rs 2,92,000) annual marriage incentive for each. Moreover, a series of social and administrative reforms have been introduced under the law to support a healthy work environment and attract national talent. 

'Aims to keep pace with evolving working environment'

Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, hailed the revisions as a "a balanced legislative development, following a thorough review and a practical analysis."

"They aim to keep pace with the evolving work environment", he said, adding, "These amendments strengthen institutional efficiency, empower national talent, and respond to employees’ needs. They aim to build a productive, motivated workforce capable of delivering high-quality public services, advancing Qatar’s model in administrative modernization and human development."

Moreover, in line with the Qatari administration's commitment to back a healthy work environment, the updated law has also introduced a performance-based promotion and compensation system, including two new rating categories, "Exceeds Expectations" and "Exceptional". Along with this, annual raises will now be standardized for January 1, and top performers will be entitled to a 150 percent increase of their grade allowances. 

 

