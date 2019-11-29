This girl's photo with a pack of popcorn leaves netizens baffled, here's why

Do you claim to have the best eyesight? Well, then this image will make you re-think your claim. An image is perplexing people on the internet as most of them cannot find what is wrong with this little girl’s legs.

Shared on social media platforms by different users, the image has left people scratching their heads.

At first glance, it seems that the little girl’s legs are unbelievably long and thin. However, if you look close, it’s actually an optical illusion created by a transparent packet of popcorn that she is holding. The colour of the popcorn blends with the background of the image and creates an illusion.

It does take much to mess up my mind, may I present a girl posing with a bag of popcorn pic.twitter.com/spVaggRAjR — HabsFanInTO (@HabsFanInTO) November 25, 2019

The image has gone viral and people are reacting in the funniest way possible. Take a look...

Hahahaha...my first reaction ...after a minute........ — Joohi Patel (@joohi_patel) November 28, 2019

Scared at first look, later I got it... Popcorn bag matches background color — Anjaneya Karjigi (@AnjanKarjigi) November 28, 2019

She is a naturally girl...der is no changes..yeah between her 2 legs 1 popcorn pocket is der — ChAnDu (@Chandu88255939) November 28, 2019

She’s holding a bag of popcorn and it camouflaged with the field’s colourThis made it viral — Rebecca (@Rebecca31169274) November 28, 2019

wondering whether the field was camouflaged or the popcorn?! — karan2687 (@karan2687) November 28, 2019

I can't even trust my fuckin brain — COOLKOBBO (@agentkoboi) November 28, 2019

Optical illusions are images perceived in a manner that differs from objective reality. What the human eye sees is interpreted by the brain in a way that contradicts the physical measurement of the source image. As per researchers and scholars, 80% of the information we human receive comes from the sight and our five senses make more active.

One thing has been proven beyond doubt – we, humans, can lose our mind for some really bizarre reasons.