This girl's photo with a pack of popcorn leaves netizens baffled, here's why

One thing has been proven beyond doubt â€“ we, humans, can lose our mind for some really bizarre reasons.


Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 09:26 AM IST

Do you claim to have the best eyesight? Well, then this image will make you re-think your claim. An image is perplexing people on the internet as most of them cannot find what is wrong with this little girl’s legs.

Shared on social media platforms by different users, the image has left people scratching their heads.

At first glance, it seems that the little girl’s legs are unbelievably long and thin. However, if you look close, it’s actually an optical illusion created by a transparent packet of popcorn that she is holding. The colour of the popcorn blends with the background of the image and creates an illusion.

The image has gone viral and people are reacting in the funniest way possible. Take a look...

Optical illusions are images perceived in a manner that differs from objective reality. What the human eye sees is interpreted by the brain in a way that contradicts the physical measurement of the source image. As per researchers and scholars, 80% of the information we human receive comes from the sight and our five senses make more active.

One thing has been proven beyond doubt – we, humans, can lose our mind for some really bizarre reasons. 