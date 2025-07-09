This fighter jet can win any war, more deadlier than China's J-36, not built by Russia, Israel, India, France, name is...

It also has a flat engine layout to reduce heat signatures, similar to unmanned stealth drones.

The United States Air Force has officially entered a new era of air power with the announcement of its next-generation fighter jet — the Boeing F-47. In March 2025, Boeing won the contract under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, signaling a major shift in America's aerial combat strategy.

For years, Lockheed Martin dominated the skies with the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. But this new deal, the largest in decades, puts Boeing in the lead for the future of US air dominance.

A new breed of warplane

Unlike upgraded legacy aircraft like the F-15EX, the F-47 is an entirely new creation. It’s Boeing’s first clean-sheet fighter design, built from scratch using advanced technologies from previous projects like the X-32 prototype and the MQ-28 Ghost Bat drone.

While official images are still classified, leaked concept art suggests the F-47 has a tailless, sleek design with a blended wing body and stealth-focused features. It also has a flat engine layout to reduce heat signatures, similar to unmanned stealth drones.

The F-47 is expected to fly faster than Mach 2 and cover over 1,000 nautical miles, making it one of the fastest and longest-range fighters ever made. Its adaptive engines, built by Pratt & Whitney and GE, will allow it to switch between fuel-efficient cruising and powerful combat thrust.

But it won’t fly solo — the F-47 is designed to lead a “family of systems,” including unmanned drones that can carry weapons, gather intelligence, or jam enemy radar. Artificial Intelligence will assist pilots by identifying targets and threats in real-time.

This fighter jet is more than just a combat aircraft — it will be part of a future combat network, sharing data across land, sea, and space platforms.

What lies ahead

The F-47 is expected to replace the F-22 Raptor and possibly support future naval fighters. Flight tests reportedly began secretly in 2020. With full-scale production expected by 2030, the F-47 could soon become the backbone of US air dominance.