This European country plans to acquire Israel's Iron Dome air defence system, not Ukraine, Germany, UK, France, reason is...

Romania has decided to purchase Israel’s world-famous Iron Dome air defence system. This move is seen as part of the country's broader efforts to strengthen its national defence. The Iron Dome is a mobile, all-weather air defence system developed by Israel. It is designed to detect and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells. It has gained global attention for its effectiveness, especially during conflicts in the Middle East, such as defending Israeli cities like Tel Aviv from missile attacks.

Romanian Defence Minister Ionuț Moșteanu confirmed that the country is set to sign the contract for the SHORAD-VSHORAD system in autumn 2025, according to a report by Defence Industry Europe. SHORAD-VSHORAD stands for Short Range and Very Short Range Air Defence.

“These are defensive missile batteries that we don’t have, and we need them,” the minister said, referring to the Iron Dome. He added that just like Tel Aviv is protected during attacks, Romania will be able to protect its airports, military bases, and even cities using this system.

Moșteanu also revealed in an interview with public broadcaster TVR that Romania is increasing its defence spending. Military purchases now make up about 30% of the country’s defence budget. Future buys will include short-range missiles and navy corvettes.

The minister also mentioned that Turkey plays a key role in the Black Sea region. “There is no Black Sea strategy without Turkey. It is the strongest. We need to include this in our national defence plans,” he said.