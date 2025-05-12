For now, toilet paper is still available in most stores. But experts say the supply chain is at risk again. If buyers start stockpiling out of fear, shelves could run empty much faster.

Toilet paper prices in the United States are rising, and experts warn the situation could get worse. A trade dispute caused by US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs is disrupting the supply of raw materials used to make toilet paper and other hygiene products. This has raised concerns among American consumers and suppliers.

Brazil’s Suzano S.A., the world’s largest producer of bleached hardwood pulp, says its exports to the US dropped by 20% in April. This pulp is a key material used by American toilet paper manufacturers. The drop in exports is due to a 10% tariff placed on products coming from Brazil and other countries (excluding China).

Suzano’s CEO João Alberto de Abreu told Bloomberg News that the company had no choice but to pass on higher costs to American buyers. He warned that if the trade conflict continues, the US may face a shortage similar to the one in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back then, panic buying led to empty shelves across the country.

For now, toilet paper is still available in most stores. But experts say the supply chain is at risk again. If buyers start stockpiling out of fear, shelves could run empty much faster.

Other global suppliers have also raised alarms. They fear that ongoing trade tensions could disrupt the flow of essential goods—not just luxury or tech products. The pulp trade, once a quiet industry, has now become part of a larger trade battle.

Suzano played a key role during the 2020 shortage by helping to meet demand. Now, the company says it is doing its best to manage the situation but warns that continued tariff pressure could lead to serious problems for American consumers. As CEO Walter Schalka Abreu put it, “Pulp is not just a commodity. It’s part of the most essential products we use every day.”