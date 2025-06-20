This is the first time such weapons have reportedly been used since the war began. They are designed to explode in the air and release many smaller bombs, called submunitions, over a wide area.

In a new development in the ongoing war, Israel has accused Iran of using cluster bombs to target civilians. According to Israeli officials, at least one missile fired by Iran on Thursday carried cluster munitions. This is the first time such weapons have reportedly been used since the war began.

These smaller bombs can cover spaces as large as several football fields. The biggest concern with cluster bombs is that many of these submunitions do not explode on impact and can remain on the ground for years.

These smaller bombs can cover spaces as large as several football fields. The biggest concern with cluster bombs is that many of these submunitions do not explode on impact and can remain on the ground for years.

The International Committee of the Red Cross says cluster bombs were first used during World War II. They became more common during the Cold War and were mainly designed to destroy several military targets like tanks or groups of soldiers spread over a large area. However, these weapons are not very accurate. Weather and environmental conditions can affect where they land, sometimes hitting places far from the intended military target, according to Hindustan Times.

To address the dangers posed by cluster bombs, an international treaty called the Convention on Cluster Munitions was created in 2008. This treaty bans the use, production, and storage of these weapons. It was signed by 123 countries and came into effect in 2010. However, major military powers like the United States, Russia, and Ukraine have not signed it.