A Florida-based cruise company, Villa Vie Residences, is offering a unique getaway for Americans disheartened by the current political climate. Their new "Tour La Vie" packages provide a chance to escape Donald Trump's next four years in office by travelling the world.

The four-year voyage costs approximately $160,000 per person and promises visits to more than 425 ports across 140 countries. Villa Vie Residences has crafted its packages with a playful nod to Democrat supporters, offering options such as:

-One-Year Escape from Reality

-Two-Year Mid-Term Selection

-Three-Year Everywhere but Home

-Four-Year Skip Forward

Mikael Petterson, the company’s founder and CEO, explained that the campaign was planned before the election and would have launched no matter who won. However, he acknowledged that Trump’s victory has made the offer more appealing to Democrats.

“It’s not really a political campaign... it just happened that Trump won, and there are more Democrats unhappy living in the US now than Republicans,” said Petterson.

He described life aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey as an ideal escape. “There is no better place than on a ship, where you can wake up every day to a new backyard and have everything taken care of.”

The luxury vessel, which accommodates up to 600 residents, is already on the move, allowing guests to join at most ports worldwide. Despite being recently stranded in Belfast for four months due to repairs, the ship is now ready to offer its unique adventure.

For those seeking a break from political turmoil, Villa Vie’s floating escape might just be the perfect solution.